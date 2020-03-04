News
Weather Alert
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Bloomberg is a bust, Bernie loses Texas, and Biden leads the pack
Trey Ware
Mar 4, 2020 @ 10:34am
Trey Ware speaks with John Hayward from Breitbart.com about the Super Tuesday primary results.
