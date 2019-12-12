      Weather Alert

Blue Alert issued for man accused of killing Houston-area police officer

Associated Press
Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:32pm
This undated photo provided by the Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Department shows Tavores Henderson. Authorities in the Houston area are searching for Henderson who they say struck and killed police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, 2019. Police say Henderson had an outstanding warrant on a domestic violence-related charge and Sullivan is the second Houston-area police officer to die on duty in less than a week. (Nassau Bay Police Department via AP)

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a 21-year-old man who they say struck and killed a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop. Harris County authorities say a warrant for felony murder has been issued for Tavores Henderson. Police say Henderson struck and killed Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night. Police say Henderson had an outstanding warrant on a domestic violence-related charge. Sullivan is the second Houston-area police officer to die on duty in less than a week.

 

This undated photo provided by the City of Nassau Bay shows Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who died Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2019, when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, in Nassau Bay, Texas. Sullivan, 43, had worked for the Nassau Bay Police Department for more than 15 years. (City of Nassau Bay via AP)
