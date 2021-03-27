      Weather Alert

Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting DPS trooper

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 27, 2021 @ 10:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A Blue Alert has been activated for a man accused of shooting a Texas DPS trooper Friday night in Mexia.

DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please call 911 if you have any information.

Pinson is a Black male, about 6-feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has facial hair and may be wearing glasses. Pinson was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side.

 

