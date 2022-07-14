      Weather Alert

Blue Bell releases oatmeal cream pie flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

Don Morgan
Jul 14, 2022 @ 9:18am
Photo: Blue Bell Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s National Ice Cream Month and what better way to celebrate than with a new flavor from a Texas favorite.

Blue Bell Ice Cream says you can now find oatmeal cream pie ice cream in store freezers.

It’s brown sugar, oatmeal cookies and vanilla swirl icing in pints and half gallons.

A perfect way to cool off and satisfy your sweet tooth.

In a news release, Blue Bell Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jimmy Lawhorn states:

“You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Blue Bell’s oatmeal cream pie ice cream is available for a limited time.

Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
"Invasions", "Front Doors" and Illegal Immigrants
First Lady Jill Biden to speak at National Latino Conference in San Antonio
Migrant resource center opens in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On