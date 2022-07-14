Blue Bell releases oatmeal cream pie flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s National Ice Cream Month and what better way to celebrate than with a new flavor from a Texas favorite.
Blue Bell Ice Cream says you can now find oatmeal cream pie ice cream in store freezers.
It’s brown sugar, oatmeal cookies and vanilla swirl icing in pints and half gallons.
A perfect way to cool off and satisfy your sweet tooth.
In a news release, Blue Bell Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jimmy Lawhorn states:
“You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”
Blue Bell’s oatmeal cream pie ice cream is available for a limited time.