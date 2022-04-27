Blue Bell teases new flavor hitting stores tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream is keeping customers on their toes.
The iconic Texas-based ice cream brand shared an image on social media Wednesday teasing a new flavor that will be available in stores tomorrow.
The ice cream scoop in the picture is a hefty service of chocolate with peanut butter cups and what looks like cookie dough.
The dark brown half-gallon and pint containers in the back is out of focus, so customers will have to wait until tomorrow for the full reveal.
Blue Bell Ice Cream fruity flavor hit stores for the first time