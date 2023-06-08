Blue Bell’s latest creamy concoction arrives in freezers Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’ll see something new from Blue Bell when you walk through the frozen foods section of the grocery store.

Just in time for the summer heat, Blue Bell has rolled out its newest flavor, called Java Jolt.

How does a big scoop of Blue Bell’s coffee ice cream with some dark chocolate chunks and coffee fudge swirl blended in sound?

Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell says:

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt. The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt from Blue Bell will start appearing in freezer sections Thursday in pint sizes. The flavor will only be available for a limited time.