Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2022 @ 7:09am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died.

Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91.

She was an original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band and played piano alongside her brother for more than 50 years.

Bobbie Nelson released her debut album — “Autobiography” — in 2007.

She also collaborated with her brother on a memoir and a children’s book.

The Nelson family said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed.”

 

