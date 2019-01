SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The body of a baby believed to be that of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has been found. The baby’s father, Christopher Davila, reportedly took investigators to a field on Castle Lance where a backpack was found buried with a baby’s body inside.

The field is near the father’s last known address on Castle Brook.

Chriostpher Davila is now facing several charges, including injury to a child causing serious bodily injury – omission and tampering with evidence. His mother and a cousin also are charged with tampering with evidence.