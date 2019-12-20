Body believed to be that of missing Austin mom found, baby alive
Heidi Broussard (Photo: Austin Police Department/Twitter)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A body believed to be that of a missing Austin mother has been found near Houston.
A family member told NBC News that the body of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard was found in the trunk of a car in Jersey Village and her infant daughter, Margo Carey, is alive.
Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter were last seen in Austin Dec. 12 when Broussard dropped her 6-year-old son off at school.
FBI agents, Texas Rangers and Austin police officers went to a home in Jersey Village Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a baby at that home was taken to a hospital to be checked out. She’s said to be in good condition.
ABC News reports at least one person has been arrested.
Developing story….