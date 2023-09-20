KTSA KTSA Logo

Body cam footage of officer-involved shooting of armed man released, BCSO

By Christian Blood
September 20, 2023 2:27AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Officer-involved shooting (August 19, 2023)

Warning: Some viewers may find following content disturbing.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting is now released by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on the night of August 19, 2023 after a 911 call was made from Time-Out Sports Bar in Converse. A security guard made the call after the parking lot became flooded with people who were not being allowed to enter, one of which had a gun visible in his pants.

Once deputies showed up, one patrol car started following a car the armed man was riding in after he was identified by security. After the deputy in pursuit tried to make a traffic stop, the driver of the car kept going before stopping in a nearby neighborhood.

Video footage shows multiple deputy cameras chasing two men who tried to run from the car, one trying to use a Taser unsuccessfully. The two suspects ended up against a fence before they were surrounded by deputies.

A spotlight shows who appears to be Terrance Michael Duckworth, 32, pointing a gun at deputies before one of them fired three shots.

Investigators say Duckworth was hit in the hip and the buttocks before he was arrested on an active warrant on a parole violation. The other suspect, a 29-year-old man, was also arrested on a warrant for DWI.

BCSO says the driver, a 28-year-old man, was also arrested and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Deputies found two guns in a backyard nearby.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, one being a 10-year veteran and the other having served nine years.

The investigation continues.

