Body cam video captures arrest of maskless woman at Galveston bank
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman arrested at a Galveston bank for refusing to wear a mask Thursday is charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. ABC 13 in Galveston obtained police body cam footage of the arrest 0f 65-year-old Terry Wright.
The incident began when police were called to Bank of America one day after the governor lifted the state mask mandate. Wright refused to wear a face covering inside the bank, so employees asked her to leave. When she failed to vacate the premises, staff called police.
“What are you going to do, arrest me?” she asked the officer. “The law says that I do not have to wear a mask.”
The officer explained that while the governor lifted the mask mandate, the bank is a private business that can set its own rules and refuse service.
Wright replied, “That’s why I’m taking my money out.”
The officer told her she could put on a mask and return to withdraw her money.
“You’ve got some issues. You’re taking away people’s human rights,” Wright told the officer as he tried to escort her out of the building. “Come on, dude.”
As the officer reached for her arm and pulled out handcuffs, Wright pulled away, headed for the door and yelled that the officer was going to shoot her. The woman was forced to the ground in a struggle as the officer repeatedly told her to put her hands behind her back. Wright looked around and said, “This is police brutality right here, people,” but customers nearby are heard saying, “No, no it’s not.”
As Wright was being put in a patrol vehicle, she told the officer,” You broke my damn foot.”
Wright later told ABC 13,“My civil right is not to wear a diaper on my face.”