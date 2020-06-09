Body camera: Dying man in Williamson County pleads ‘save me’ as deputies Tase him
AUSTIN, Texas (Austin American-Statesman) — Police video and documents show a black man died in custody last year after sheriff’s deputies in Texas repeated used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. According to an exclusive report by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, Williamson County deputies being filmed for A&E Network’s “Live PD” pulled 40-year-old Javier Ambler over on March 28, 2019, near downtown Austin because he failed to dim his headlights. Deputies used Tasers on him at least four times, even as he pleaded for them to save him. The state attorney general’s office declared his death a possibly justifiable homicide.