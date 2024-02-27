Body found after house fire on West Side put out

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call from a neighbor who saw the home burning around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of NW 20th Street. Crews were met by flames and smoke coming from the house, but they managed to knock the fire down quickly. Shortly after, the body was found in the house.

There is no word on whether or not foul play is suspected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home is estimated to be more than $50,000.

The name of the person who died has yet to be released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.