Body found at a San Antonio apartment complex
By Don Morgan
|
Mar 21, 2019 @ 12:15 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A worker at a southeast side apartment complex made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.

Police Chief William McManus says the employee was looking into a foul odor that was coming from one of the apartment units at Fair Avenue Apartments. When he made his way to one of the closets, he found a badly decomposed body.

McManus says the body is that of a man in his 40’s. While the cause of death is still under investigation, all signs point to a homicide.

The Chief says it appears the body had been in the closet for several months.

