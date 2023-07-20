Body found in luggage on ranch in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The body of a person is found in a piece of luggage on a ranch in far western Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference at the scene this afternoon, making the announcement of the discovery.

“Some folks around here feeding animals saw some a duffle bag or piece of luggage of some sort at the location,” Salazar said. “At this point we don’t know anything about the gender of the remains, or how long they have been out here.”

Salazar says it’s common to assume it was a homicide. All they really know right now is they’ve got human remains.

No suspects or further information is known at this time.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy on the remains once the scene is processed and released for coroner to collect the remains and transport them to the laboratory for examination.