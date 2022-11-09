Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man reported missing in late October is now confirmed dead after his body was found in Southwest Bexar County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found Monday in Elm Creek and the cause of death was blunt force.

Investigators say Wiseman’s car was also found at the scene with extensive damage.

Wiseman had last been seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road on October 30. He was expected at work that day but never showed up.