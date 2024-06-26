Body found near apartment of missing student Caleb Harris

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Authorities in Corpus Christi are now trying to identify human remains found Monday in a wastewater lift station.

Alarming to many is the fact that the remains were found adjacent to the home of missing Texas A&M Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris, who went missing in early March.

NEWS4SA is reporting the identification process could take weeks as the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Harris is a native of New Braunfels, and his family is holding out hope the remains found are not his.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says the identification process could take weeks, and it is unknown if foul play was involved in the person’s death.

In the meantime, missing person flyers featuring Harris’ picture are still up in Corpus Christi and New Braunfels.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.