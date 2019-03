The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A service member has been found dead at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

The installation was locked down around 10 Monday night when the body was discovered with a suspicious device nearby.

The device was checked by security forces, and the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 pm. The incident is under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play.

The name of the service member is being withheld until relatives are notified.