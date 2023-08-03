Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico

Buoy barriers prepared for installation during a water-based border operation on July 8, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A Texas businessman has filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop the state’s governor from placing huge buoys in the Rio Grande to block migrants trying to cross the river, the man’s lawyer said July 8. “New marine barrier installation on the Rio Grande begins today,” Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said July 7 on Twitter, in a post that included video of workers unloading huge orange buoys from flat-bed trucks. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found stuck in the floating border wall in the Rio Grande.

The barrier is a series of buoys floating near Eagle Pass meant to help deter immigrants from crossing the river.

Officials say the Mexican consulate in Eagle Pass has been told by the Texas Department of Public Safety, that a body has been found stuck in the barrier.

Work is underway to identify the body and determine the exact cause of death.

The barrier of floating buoys was installed last month and has created its share of controversy.

Opponents claim the wall is not only dangerous to humans, but it is having a negative impact on the environment, violates water treaties and may encroach Mexican territory.

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit over the barrier.

Governor Greg Abbott claims the floating border wall is protected by the Constitution. He says Texas will take the case all the way to the Supreme Court.