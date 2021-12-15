      Weather Alert

Body found on I-10 access road on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Dec 15, 2021 @ 6:39am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A strong police presence on San Antonio’s east side Wednesday morning after a body was found on the I-10 access road.

Some workers discovered the body in the eastbound access road near Foster Road at around 4 A.M.

Police say it appears the victim was hit by multiple vehicles but nobody stopped to call for help.

Investigators expect the eastbound access road will be closed for several hours while they investigate.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. We will provide more details as they become available.

