Body found under exit ramp near downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
May 6, 2022 @ 6:13am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found under an exit ramp.

KSAT-12 reports that police got a call for a welfare check at around midnight Friday.

They arrived at the exit ramp at I-37 and Nolan and found the body of a man in his late 30’s or early 40’s with possible signs of trauma.

The man’s body was found on the ground under the exit ramp.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are now handling the investigation.

Police expect to release more details on the death later today.

