Body of 19-year-old missing on Canyon Lake found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a 19-year-old man missing for one week at Canyon Lake is over.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Roiner Alejnadro Rojas Pereira was found Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. near Overlook Park.

Pereira had been tubing on the lake around 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Around that time, CCSO says he fell off the tube near the water intake of Canyon Lake Dam. A number of people, including family members, tried to reach him, but he ended up going under water and never came back up.

KSAT-12 reports Pereira had just moved to San Antonio after arriving from Venezuela, and he did not know how to swim.