Body of man found in Boerne City Lake

By Christian Blood
May 19, 2024 2:12PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found at Boerne City Lake.

Officials say the man was fishing with a group of other people when he got in the water to cool down.

The Boerne Fire Department (BFD) says the man was not aware of the change in depth and at one point started yelling for help. Investigators say he went under water and guests nearby who were not able to swim could not assist.

Witnesses called 911 for help around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the man’s body was eventually found Sunday morning with the use of sonar equipment. The body was found in water around 8-10 feet deep, according to a BFD Facebook post.

Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in the man’s death.

Boerne City Lake was closed to the public during the search, but it has since been re-opened.

