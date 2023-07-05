Body of missing man recovered at Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a man who accidentally fell out of a boat on the Fourth of July is now over.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Wednesday the body of a 36-year-old U.S. Army Staff Sergeant was found on Calaveras Lake.

Investigators say the man fell out of the boat while he was fishing with two other men, one of them jumping into the water to try to save him.

When that initial rescue attempt failed, numerous agencies got involved in the search.

Sheriff Salazar says GPS data from a cell phone that took a photo of the man before he fell from the boat was used to help pinpoint his location. He also says the man was not wearing a life vest and he encourages everyone to wear one when boating on any lake.

The man’s death is being ruled an accident for right now, but the investigation is ongoing.

Calaveras Lake is located about 20 southeast of downtown San Antonio.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.