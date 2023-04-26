Body of missing Texas woman found underwater in submerged car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing Texas woman is over after police believe her body was found in a submerged car.

The Texas City Police Department says in a release a car was pulled from a man-made lake in Galveston County on Monday, and investigators believe the body of 43-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Gannon was found inside.

A flyer put out by Texas EquuSearch says Gannon was reported missing April 1 after having not been heard from since March 30.

The silver, two-door Honda Civic found in the lake matched the description of the car in the flyer.

Five other vehicles were also found underwater at the location, but police are not saying how those may be connected to the case.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.