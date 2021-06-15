Body of San Antonio man recovered from Guadalupe River in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man’s body has been recovered from the Guadalupe River.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Victor Villanueva.
He and 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick both went missing on Sunday near the FM 1117 bridge after they were both involved in rescuing a couple of children who were caught in the current.
Villanueva jumped in the water and rescued the children. After handing them to Kendrick, he went under himself. Kendrick dove in and drowned trying to save him.
Divers found her body Sunday evening. Villanueva’s body was recovered Monday afternoon.