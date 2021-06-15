      Weather Alert

Body of San Antonio man recovered from Guadalupe River in Seguin

Don Morgan
Jun 15, 2021 @ 5:30am
Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man’s body has been recovered from the Guadalupe River.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Victor Villanueva.

He and 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick both went missing on Sunday near the FM 1117 bridge after they were both involved in rescuing a couple of children who were caught in the current.

Villanueva jumped in the water and rescued the children. After handing them to Kendrick, he went under himself. Kendrick dove in and drowned trying to save him.

Divers found her body Sunday evening. Villanueva’s body was recovered Monday afternoon.

TAGS
Casandra Kendrick Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office Victor Villanueva
Popular Posts
Trey's Take Video on "Birthing Person"
Trooper accused of flipping pregnant woman's SUV during traffic stop
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket
McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On