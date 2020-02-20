Body of San Antonio soldier killed in Afghanistan to arrive at JBSA-Randolph today
This image provided by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command shows Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, who died Feb. 8, 2020, from wounds sustained during combat operations in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Special Operations Command via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The body of a soldier from San Antonio who was killed in Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph around 12:30 this afternoon.
Base personnel and family members are encouraged to line up along Harmon Drive to pay their respects to Army Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez as the remains are transported through the military installation.
A public viewing for Gutierrez is scheduled from noon to 1 Friday at Community Bible Church, followed by a memorial service. He’ll be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Gutierrez and Sgt. 1st Class Rey Rodriguez from New Mexico were killed February 8th by an Afghan soldier in what’s called “an insider attack.”
Both were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.