Body of second missing teen found 10 feet from the shore in Galveston

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for the second teen presumed drowned in the water near Galveston’s Pleasure Pier has come to an end.

KPRC TV in Houston is reporting that a body matching the description of a 13 year old boy who had been missing since Sunday has been found.

The search for Josue and Jefferson Perez of Houston began after they disappeared while swimming near Pleasure Pier.

Family members who reported the twins missing told police that they didn’t see the boys, who didn’t know how to swim, go under the water.

The body of one of the twins was found Tuesday morning.

The Galveston Beach Patrol reports that a resident who was walking about 10 feet from shore found the body of the second boy early Thursday morning.