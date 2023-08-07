Body of swimmer found at Boerne City Lake

Surface of water of a lake

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a swimmer is over, now that his body is found.

The drowning victim was recovered around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The unidentified 25-year-old walked out into Boerne City Lake around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

He reportedly reached a steep drop off where the lake goes from 4 feet to 20 feet deep rapidly.

Witnesses who tried to help the swimmer say he went under the water and never resurfaced.

A search from the Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team was mounted and continued after dark finally being called off around 8:30 p.m.

This morning at daybreak the search resumed.

The Water Rescue Team and Texas Game Wardens recovered his body.

The identity of the swimmer is being withheld until notification of family members.

According to a press release, alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the death.