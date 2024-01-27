Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a rural road with numerous gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The discovery was made by a passerby Friday night in the 9500 block of S WW White Road, but there are few details known at this time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and now investigators hope tattoos on the body will help with identification.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 210-335-6000.