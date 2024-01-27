KTSA KTSA Logo

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County

By Christian Blood
January 27, 2024 4:24PM CST
Share
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Javier Salazar January 27, 2024

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a rural road with numerous gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The discovery was made by a passerby Friday night in the 9500 block of S WW White Road, but there are few details known at this time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and now investigators hope tattoos on the body will help with identification.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 210-335-6000.

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
body
gunshot wounds
numerous

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
2

CPS Energy utility bills going up February 1
3

Congratulations, Trey Ware, From Late Afternoon-ville
4

San Antonio Police: Wrong-way driver investigated for possible DWI after head-on crash on I-10
5

San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion