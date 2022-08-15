Boeing announces job fair for San Antonio plant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Aerospace giant Boeing is looking to add more than 200 different positions at its plant at Port San Antonio.
The company is specifically looking for different types of engineers, including structural, electrical and general, to work on different kinds of aircraft. These include F-15 and F-18 fighter jets, and also C-17 cargo planes.
A job fair is taking place on Tuesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Alamo, at 6723 S. Flores St.
Boeing says in a release that skills from industries outside aeronautics will be considered. Some positions could include security service clearance.