Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on 1st space flight

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 20, 2019 @ 6:15am
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Boeing's new Starliner capsule rocketed toward the International Space Station on its first test flight Friday, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aeospace Writer
Boeing’s new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander’s seat. The test dummy, named after the World War II riveter, is wearing a red polka dot bandanna just like the original Rosie and Boeing’s custom blue spacesuit. The Starliner should reach the space station Saturday morning.

