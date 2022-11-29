Boerne gymnastics instructor arrested on charges of sexually abusing several young girls

Photo: Boerne Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 74 year old gymnastics instructor in Boerne has been arrested on charges that he had been sexually molesting young girls for more than 20 years.

Michael Spiller is accused of indecency with a child after several girls came forward to claim he assaulted them while they attended a summer camp hosted by the Boerne Gymnastics Center.

According to the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office, one of the victims claims she attended the camp when she was 12 years old and that Spiller sexually abused her and other girls at the camp.

The earliest reported case of abuse took place in 2001 with the most recent happening this year.

Officials in Kendall County believe there are more victims, so they are asking anyone with information to call the Boerne Police Department at 830-249-8645.