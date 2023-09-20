KTSA KTSA Logo

Boerne ISD: Student shot by youth with BB gun during recess, 11 year-old taken into custody

By Don Morgan
September 20, 2023 6:47PM CDT
Share
Boerne ISD: Student shot by youth with BB gun during recess, 11 year-old taken into custody
Tidy tables and chairs arranged in school class room, ready for pupils to arrive, education, learning, organisation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An increased law enforcement presence at a Boerne ISD elementary school Tuesday after a student was shot with a BB gun.

School officials sent an email to parents letting them know that the 11 year-old 5th grade student was on the playground during recess at Kendall Elementary when he was shot.

Staff brought the students back into the school building after the boy was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured.

Officials say another 11 year-old who is not a Boerne ISD student is accused of shooting the BB gun from a property adjacent to the school.

He was taken into custody.

The investigation is being handled by the Boerne Police Department, the school’s resource officer and administration at BISD.

Popular Posts

1

Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

Shooting lands suspected car burglar in hospital, police