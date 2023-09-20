Boerne ISD: Student shot by youth with BB gun during recess, 11 year-old taken into custody

Tidy tables and chairs arranged in school class room, ready for pupils to arrive, education, learning, organisation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An increased law enforcement presence at a Boerne ISD elementary school Tuesday after a student was shot with a BB gun.

School officials sent an email to parents letting them know that the 11 year-old 5th grade student was on the playground during recess at Kendall Elementary when he was shot.

Staff brought the students back into the school building after the boy was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured.

Officials say another 11 year-old who is not a Boerne ISD student is accused of shooting the BB gun from a property adjacent to the school.

He was taken into custody.

The investigation is being handled by the Boerne Police Department, the school’s resource officer and administration at BISD.