Boerne ISD teacher resigns after admitting to inappropriate text messages with student

Close up of woman's hand using smartphone in the dark, against illuminated city light bokeh

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Boerne Independent School District is confirming the resignation of a teacher at Samuel V. Champion High School after she admitted to having inappropriate communication with a student.

Parents were notified about the inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student Friday night, and the teacher resigned thereafter.

Boerne I.S.D. says it has notified the Texas Education Agency and State Board of Education.

No other details are available, including the name of the teacher.

The district says the investigation is ongoing.