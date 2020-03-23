Boerne mayor orders non-essential business to shut down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The mayor of Boerne is ordering “non-essential” businesses to shut down . The latest declaration of Public Health Emergency effective at 11:59 pm Monday also urges residents to “stay home, except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors and additional sectors as critical to protect health and well being.”
The “stay home” request does not apply to workers providing COVID-19 testing, the medical profession, health care providers and caregivers, manufacturers, technicians and distributors of medical equipment, sanitizing and disinfecting materials.
The declaration also excludes law enforcement, public safety and first responders, public works and utilities, and workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail outlets that sell food and beverage products.
The declaration updated Monday also orders people to avoid gatherings of any size, and individuals who have traveled more than 100 miles will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Boerne.
Here’s the Public Health Emergency Declaration issued by Boerne Mayor Tim Handren on March 23. The list of exceptions is here.
As of March 23, Kendall County has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
San Antonio may be issuing a similar order as early as Monday afternoon.