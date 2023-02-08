Boerne resident scratches their way to $20 million

Photo: Texas State Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some big bucks for a Boerne resident who recently won the top prize in the Texas Lottery.

The winning scratch ticket for the $20 Million Supreme Game was purchased at M and M Food Mart on East Blanco.

Whoever won the $20 million will remain a mystery. They have chosen to remain anonymous.

This marks the second of four top prizes worth $20 million. Since there are still two more $20 million tickets out there, somewhere, go ahead and try your luck.

The Texas Lottery says your odds of winning a prize worth $150 or more are one in 3.49.