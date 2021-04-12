Bogus bomb threats prompt closure of 2 Walmart stores in San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are investigating a couple of bomb threats that prompted the closure of two San Antonio Walmart stores.
The threats against the stores on Austin Highway at Harry Wurzbach Road in the Northeast Side, and Southeast Loop 410 at Rigsby Avenue in the Southeast Side were called in to police Sunday evening.
Officers evacuated both stores, set up a perimeter and put bomb-sniffing dogs to work.
No bombs were found. Nobody was injured and the stores were reopened shortly before 10 pm.