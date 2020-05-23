Boil water notice continues for Helotes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A boil water notice remains in effect for Helotes.
A contractor not working for the San Antonio Water System hit a water main on Lago Vista in the San Antonio Ranch subdivision Friday, causing loss of service and a drop of water pressure in the potable water system in the area.
The team will conduct necessary tests and the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Sunday, May 24 during the afternoon. Residents affected will be notified or you may visit the SAWS website for updates.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you should consider bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.