Bolton’s lawyer says White House believes upcoming book has classified info

The White House has told former national security adviser John Bolton that his upcoming memoir still contains classified information, according to Bolton’s lawyer, although Bolton has already made changes to the book to accommodate concerns about national security.

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,”is scheduled to be published in two weeks, after delays. His lawyer, Charles Cooper, said that the White House told Bolton it would provide him with a redacted copy of the manuscript by June 19, just a few days before the book is scheduled to be published by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS.

John Eisenberg, a deputy White House counsel, told Cooper in a letter, “The current draft manuscript still contains classified material.”

“As we advised your client when he signed the nondisclosure agreements, and as he should be well aware as a former assistant to the president for national security affairs in this administration, the unauthorized disclosure of classified information could be exploited by a foreign power, thereby causing significant harm to the national security of the United States,” Eisenberg wrote.

Bolton’s attorney is preparing a legal response. Bolton left the White House in September, following John Bolton out as Trump’s national security adviser with the president.

In February, Bolton’s successor as national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, discussed the Trump administration’s review of the book with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. He told her that career professionals were going through Bolton’s book manuscript “very carefully” because “what we need to do as the National Security Council is to make sure that state secrets and — and important classified information — that could jeopardize American lives are not released.”