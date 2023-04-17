Bomb threat forces evacuation of Texas State Capitol Building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 9-11 call leads to the evacuation of the Texas Capitol.

At around 4 P.M. Sunday, someone called the emergency number to say they placed a pipe bomb in the building.

An emergency alert was sent out and the building was evacuated. Once everybody was outside, police came in and with the help of a K-9 officer, conducted a sweep of the building and the capitol grounds.

No explosives were found and the building was cleared just after 7 P.M. Lawmakers were not convening when the threat was called in and no injuries have been reported.

Texas DPS is investigating.