KTSA KTSA Logo

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Texas State Capitol Building

By Don Morgan
April 17, 2023 5:52AM CDT
Share
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Texas State Capitol Building
Texas State Capitol (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 9-11 call leads to the evacuation of the Texas Capitol.

At around 4 P.M. Sunday, someone called the emergency number to say they placed a pipe bomb in the building.

An emergency alert was sent out and the building was evacuated. Once everybody was outside, police came in and with the help of a K-9 officer, conducted a sweep of the building and the capitol grounds.

No explosives were found and the building was cleared just after 7 P.M. Lawmakers were not convening when the threat was called in and no injuries have been reported.

Texas DPS is investigating.

More about:
Austin
bomb threat
state capitol building
texas

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
4

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
5

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect