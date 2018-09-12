Bomb threat reported at Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat made Wednesday night against the adult detention center.

Spokesman Johnny Garcia said the San Antonio Police Department received a bomb threat against the jail at around 7:40 p.m.

Garcia said someone called from an area landline phone stating that someone was going to blow up the jail.

Patrol units from the sheriff’s office were brought in from the street to secure the area around the jail. K-9 units searched the area for any potential threats.

The search did not yield any results, but the sheriff’s office said it is still investigating.

The jail is on lockdown for the foreseeable future while the sheriff’s office continues its search.