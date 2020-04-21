Bon Jovi cancels 2020 tour including date in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another major concert tour has been canceled.
Jon Bon Jovi called off his summer shows.
When making the announcement he said it’s “no longer feasible” to hold concerts during the ongoing pandemic.
The band was supposed to play in San Antonio on June 23rd but since Bon Jovi canceled instead of postponed the tour, you can get a refund from the ticket company.
He says by calling off the tour ticketholders can get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.
The coronavirus has had a direct impact on the band. Keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for the virus in March. He has since recovered.
In the meantime, Bon Jovi is moving forward with the release of their new album titled “Bon Jovi 2020”. It will be available on May 15th.