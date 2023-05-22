Bond revoked for man accused of attacking family, killing child

Close up view of brown gavel over sound block on gray planks against textured wooden background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bond has now been revoked for a man accused of attacking his family, killing one child in the process.

Stephen Clare, 50, had a bond hearing on Monday, and 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez ruled the suspect will remain in jail.

The state had tried to have Clare’s bond revoked Thursday as the defense tried to have his $3.5 million bond lowered.

Clare’s charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Clare shot his wife, Mariah, and then stabbed his two daughters, one of which died at a hospital.

Two boys in the house at the time of the attack escaped after breaking a window.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.