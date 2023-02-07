Bond set at $150K for suspect in West Side fatal shooting at car club meet-up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are announcing the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting on the West Side.

Victor Aleman was arrested early Tuesday and he has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paul Ortiz.

Police say Ortiz was shot in the head while sitting in the backseat of a car driven by friends. The shooting happened during a car club meetup police had already broken up earlier Sunday night. But the gathering relocated to a nearby parking lot, and that is where police say Aleman walked up to the car Ortiz was sitting in and then shot him.

Investigators believe Aleman asked the occupants of the car about Ortiz before the victim rolled down a rear window and gave his name. The arrest affidavit says once the window was down, Aleman pulled a gun and shot Ortiz.

Friends drove the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting.

Aleman was taken to the Bexar County Jail and his bond was set at $150,000.