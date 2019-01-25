Bond set at $250,000 for ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone’s arrest in the special counsel’s Russia probe (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A judge has set a $250,000 bond for former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

Stone appeared in court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. He did not enter a plea.

Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow told Stone he could not travel outside of South Florida, Washington, D.C. and New York City. Stone was also told he could not have any contact with any witnesses.

Prosecutors also asked that Stone undergo a drug test and his attorney did not object.

He was arrested in an early morning raid at his Florida home on charges of witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.

Stone is the sixth Trump associate to be charged in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.