Booker bows out of Presidential race

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2020 @ 11:18am
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a third round on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate.

Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February.

Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.

Booker’s departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

 

