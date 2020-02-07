Border agents confiscate nearly 1,000 pounds of pot from two vehicles
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana was been confiscated at the border by agents at the Rio Grande Station.
It started Wednesday night when agents were responding to reports of drug smugglers when they found 350 pounds of pot in an abandoned SUV.
A few hours later, agents were closing in on another SUV that was traveling along the Rio Grande when the driver jumped out, dove into the river and swam to Mexico.
When the agents searched that vehicle they discovered nearly 600 pounds of marijuana.
The street value of the confiscated cannabis is more than $700,000.