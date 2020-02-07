      Weather Alert

Border agents confiscate nearly 1,000 pounds of pot from two vehicles

Don Morgan
Feb 7, 2020 @ 6:27am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana was been confiscated at the border by agents at the Rio Grande Station.

It started Wednesday night when agents were responding to reports of drug smugglers when they found 350 pounds of pot in an abandoned SUV.

A few hours later, agents were closing in on another SUV that was traveling along the Rio Grande when the driver jumped out, dove into the river and swam to Mexico.

When the agents searched that vehicle they discovered nearly 600 pounds of marijuana.

The street value of the confiscated cannabis is more than $700,000.

TAGS
agents find pot Rio Grande Station texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming