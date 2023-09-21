KTSA KTSA Logo

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops

By Christian Blood
September 20, 2023 9:40PM CDT
US Customs and Border Patrol cutting razor wire along banks of the Rio Grande River (September 20, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It looks like Texas and the federal government are on a collision course over different views on how to handle the historic influx of illegal border crossings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted to the X platform video (below) of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol cutting razor wire recently put in place to stop illegal immigrants from crossing into the country from Mexico.

Video footage shows federal agents then pulling back the razor wire as illegal border crossers emerge from the banks of the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass.

Governor Abbott is responding by sending more Texas National Guard personnel to the region.

