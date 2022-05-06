      Weather Alert

Border Patrol agent charged in assault of juvenile in Texas

Associated Press
May 6, 2022 @ 4:09pm
ROMA, TEXAS - MAY 05: Border Patrol officers speak together after processing and loading migrants onto a bus on May 05, 2022 in Roma, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" directed approximately 10,000 members of the national guard to assist law enforcement with patrol and border apprehensions. The operation is expected to receive another $500 million in further securing the southern border. Towns along the southern border continue making preparations as Title 42 is scheduled to end on May 23rd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Southwest Texas has been arrested and charged with assaulting and mistreating a juvenile in custody, the agency said Friday.

The agent based in the Del Rio area, along the border with Mexico, was arrested Monday by Texas Rangers, CBP said in a statement. A warrant was issued “following an indictment on a charge of Official Oppression,” the agency said.

The statement did not name the agent nor describe the alleged assault, including where or when it happened.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and Texas Rangers — part of the Texas Department of Public Safety — are investigating the alleged assault and mistreatment of a juvenile in custody, it said.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. She directed The Associated Press to the Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for information. Neither office has responded to calls and written requests for additional details.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” the CBP said in its statement.

